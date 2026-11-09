The Walled Garden Escape

In our 102nd episode, Lyle moves his mail, contacts, and calendar off Google and finds madness on the other side of the walled garden — Fastmail, two contact lists, a calendar his wife can’t see, Rands’s robot discovering royalties he was never paid, and why none of these services play nicely together (it’s triage, not malice).
We talked about:
- Fastmail, where Lyle landed
- CalDAV and CardDAV, the open protocols that should just work
- Superhuman, the mail client sitting on top of my Gmail
- I Hate Fish, the inbox zero post I published a week after we recorded this
- Claude Code and the Model Context Protocol (not the Master Control Program)
- Etherpad, the real-time editor Google bought
- Home Assistant and Matter, home automation’s latest promise
Related Important Things episodes:
- EP 98: The One About The Joy of Bots
- EP 83: The One About Your AI Tools
- EP 61: The One About Privacy
Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.
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