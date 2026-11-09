The Important Thing
MIND BLOWN

The Walled Garden Escape

The Walled Garden Escape

In our 102nd episode, Lyle moves his mail, contacts, and calendar off Google and finds madness on the other side of the walled garden — Fastmail, two contact lists, a calendar his wife can’t see, Rands’s robot discovering royalties he was never paid, and why none of these services play nicely together (it’s triage, not malice).

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November 9, 2026
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