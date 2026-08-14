The Promotion Paradox

In our 101st episode, we kick off a new era of episode titles as your best engineer becomes the interim manager of their own team — delegation, one-on-ones, the three-year rule, a visit from Chili Palmer, the Cadillac of minivans salesman himself, and the only question that matters: do you actually want this job?
Down the rabbit hole:
- Sometimes Your Job is to Stay the Hell Out of the Way, the wolves post I published the day we recorded this
- Sometimes Your Job is to Get in the Way, the direct response
- Get Shorty, home of Chili Palmer and the Cadillac of minivans
Related Important Things episodes:
- EP 32: The One About 1:1s — the investment, not the cost
- EP 76: The One About Seven Managers
- EP 9: The One About Manager READMEs
- EP 20: The One About Management (Pt. 1) — plus Pt. 2 and Pt. 3
Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.
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