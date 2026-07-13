The One About The Important Thing

One hundred episodes. For this occasion, years in the coming, Lyle and I talk about the thing itself — the nuts and bolts of the podcast, including how the robots now do an alarming amount of the work, what a hundred episodes taught us, and why we use the “The One About…” naming convention.

🎁: the show has a home at importantthing.show. Deep-link a favorite or just scroll through a hundred episodes of history.

Stuff that came up:

Riverside, where we record the show

Rands Leadership Slack, now staffed by a helpful jobs robot named Floyd

Planetfall, the Infocom classic Floyd is named after

Friends, the homage hiding in plain sight in every episode title

Marco Arment, listening since at least my fiftieth birthday

Related Important Things episodes:

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