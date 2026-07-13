The Important Thing
One hundred what?

The One About The Important Thing

The One About The Important Thing

One hundred episodes. For this occasion, years in the coming, Lyle and I talk about the thing itself — the nuts and bolts of the podcast, including how the robots now do an alarming amount of the work, what a hundred episodes taught us, and why we use the “The One About…” naming convention.

🎁: the show has a home at importantthing.show. Deep-link a favorite or just scroll through a hundred episodes of history.

Stuff that came up:

Related Important Things episodes:

Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.

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July 13, 2026
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