The One About The Important Thing

One hundred episodes. For this occasion, years in the coming, Lyle and I talk about the thing itself — the nuts and bolts of the podcast, including how the robots now do an alarming amount of the work, what a hundred episodes taught us, and why we use the “The One About…” naming convention.
🎁: the show has a home at importantthing.show. Deep-link a favorite or just scroll through a hundred episodes of history.
Stuff that came up:
- Riverside, where we record the show
- Rands Leadership Slack, now staffed by a helpful jobs robot named Floyd
- Planetfall, the Infocom classic Floyd is named after
- Friends, the homage hiding in plain sight in every episode title
- Marco Arment, listening since at least my fiftieth birthday
Related Important Things episodes:
- EP 56: The One About the Month of Podcasting
- EP 51: The One About Names… Again
- EP 98: The One About The Joy of Bots
- EP 18: The One About Sugar — Lyle’s favorite, as heard on-air
- EP 78: The One About Sandwiches — the other favorite
- EP 96: The One About ARC Raiders — the first episode the robots dressed up
Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.
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