The MacBook Neo Guide

Nothing here was built new

You can read all the reviews you want about new hardware, but if it’s hardware you touch, there is one test that can only be performed in person, and it’s important: you hold it in your hand and you feel the answer to the question, “Is this a piece of junk?”

I was skeptical about the MacBook Neo until I walked to my local Apple Store and held the machine in my hand. This is not a piece of junk.

Similar to The Apple Charging Guide, I researched and built a MacBook Neo Guide to what’s inside, but, more importantly, what’s changed in Apple’s DNA to allow them to build the Neo. The punchline: Apple’s DNA didn’t change. Economics did — Apple Silicon made it possible to hit $599 without compromising the experience. The most expensive component was already paid for.