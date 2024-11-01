The Apple Charging

Situation Rands asked, so I did the research. randsinrepose.com

The Charging Curve Three phases. One that matters. 0 → 50% Full-speed constant current. Your charger matters here. Only here. 50 → 80% Current tapers. Better charger still helps. Less than you'd think. 80 → 100% Trickle charge. 140W and 20W finish the same. Chemistry doesn't negotiate.

Stock The charger in the box (iPads, Macs), or a 20W USB-C (iPhones — no charger included since 2020). Optimal The fastest charger the device can actually use. More watts than this won't help -- the device caps out.

iPads Where the right charger matters most. Device Ships

With Max W 0→50%

Stock 0→50%

Optimal Faster iPad Pro 13" M5 (39.0 Wh) 20W 60W ~1h 30m ~30m 67% iPad Pro 11" M5 (31.3 Wh) 20W 60W ~1h 15m ~30m 60% iPad Air 13" M4 (36.6 Wh) 20W ~24W — — — iPad Air 11" M4 (28.9 Wh) 20W ~24W — — — iPad mini (A20 Pro) (18.9 Wh) 20W 35W† ~45m ~30m† 33% The Pro starts at $1,199 and charges at 60W. Apple included a 20W charger, one-third speed. I have feelings about this. (The M5 Pro is the first iPad Apple calls fast-charging; the M4 topped out around 35W.) The Air barely takes more than its own 20W brick. A bigger charger buys it nothing. The new mini fast-charges now, 50% in about 30 minutes on 35W or more, and still ships with 20W. Same feelings, smaller iPad. † Apple's numbers. No lab has posted the new mini yet.

MacBooks The Airs ship better. The Neo ships like an iPad. Device Ships

With Max W 0→50%

Stock 0→50%

Optimal Faster MBP 16" (Pro/Max) (100 Wh) 140W 140W ~26m ~26m — MBP 14" (all configs) (72.4–72.6 Wh) 70–96W 96W ~30–35m ~30m 0–14% Air 15" M5 (66.5 Wh) 40W ~70W ~52m ~30m 42% Air 13" M5 (53.8 Wh) 40W ~70W ~45m ~26m 42% MacBook Neo (36.5 Wh) 20W 30W ~1h 25m ~55m 35% Airs fast-charge at 70W and ship with Apple's 40W Dynamic. The Neo gets 20W for a 30W appetite, the biggest gap in the lineup. The M6 and 15-core M5 Pro get 70W against a 96W threshold, PROLED or not. Since macOS Tahoe 26.4, Apple admits it: an orange "Slow Charger" label in the battery menu. EU and UK MacBooks have shipped with no charger since April 2026. The Ships With column is the US answer.

Wearables The cable matters more than the charger. Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 · Fast-charges to 80% in 30–45 min (Series 12 ~30, Ultra 4 ~45) — but only with the Series 12, Ultra 4 · Fast-charges to 80% in 30–45 min (Series 12 ~30, Ultra 4 ~45) — but only with the Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable and any USB-PD adapter (5W+). Wrong cable? No fast charging. The new one in the Series 12 and Ultra 4 box (A3277) beats older ones. Apple's Series 12 math: 15 minutes buys up to 12 hours. AirPods Pro 3, 5, Max 2 (USB-C) · 3–5W. Any charger. These actually don't care. (The $129 AirPods 5 case is USB-C only; the $149 one adds Qi and the Watch puck.)

The Apple Charging Situation

Battery Health Everyone worries about the wrong thing. Heat The #1 killer. A year at 40°C (104°F) costs a full battery 35% of its capacity. At 25°C, 20%. Apple draws the line at 35°C (95°F). Time at 100% High voltage stresses the cell. Optimized Battery Charging exists specifically to minimize this — holding at 80% overnight instead of sitting at 100% for hours. Charge Depth Shallow cycles (30–80%) are gentler than deep ones (0–100%). Apple already accounts for this in their specs. Don't obsess. Charge Speed Least important for Apple devices. The charge curve tapers so aggressively that "fast charging" only hits peak wattage for ~15 minutes, then throttles back on its own. Ranked by actual impact. Most people worry about #4. They should worry about #1.

The 80% Question Not a myth. Apple read the same papers I did. If charging stops at Battery lasts for vs. 100% 100% 300–500 cycles baseline ~90% 600–1,000 cycles ~2× ~80% 1,200–2,000 cycles ~4× ~70% 2,400–4,000 cycles ~8× "This is the math behind Optimized Battery Charging. Every 10% Apple holds back roughly doubles battery lifespan." Optimized Battery Charging Learns your routine. If you unplug at 7 AM, it holds at 80% overnight and tops off at ~6:30 AM. Cuts time at max voltage from 8 hours to ~90 minutes. Charge Limit (iPhone 15 and later / macOS Tahoe 26.4+) Manual cap between 80–100%, in 5% steps on iPhone. Built for the "MacBook lives on the desk" crowd. If you keep devices 3+ years, this one's for you. Thermal Throttling Monitors temperature in real time. Reduces power when hot, pauses entirely if too hot. That steep wattage drop in the charge curve? That's this kicking in. Cold Charging Block Below 0°C (32°F), it might not charge at all. Cold shortens battery life only until the device warms up. Between 0–10°C (32–50°F), charge speed is reduced automatically. Slow Charger Warning (macOS Tahoe 26.4+) Orange "Slow Charger" label in the battery menu and Battery settings when your adapter isn't delivering full power. Apple's own admission that the charger in the box might not be enough. Above 80%, the battery is working its hardest — voltage spikes, chemistry gets stressed, wear accelerates. Apple knows. That's why all five of these exist. Also: USB-C means the device controls wattage, not the charger. A 140W brick on an iPhone delivers only what the iPhone asks for. You can't overfeed it — the device won't draw more than it's designed for. (The USB-PD spec goes to 240W and Framework now ships one; no Apple device asks for more than 140W.)

Cycle Counts Apple's promise. Your mileage will vary. Device Cycles

to 80% iPhone 15 and later 1,000 iPhone 14 and earlier 500 All modern MacBooks 1,000 A "cycle" isn't plug-in to unplug. It's 100% of capacity used cumulatively. 50% today + 50% tomorrow = one cycle. Two phones with identical cycle counts can have very different health. The difference? Heat exposure, charge habits, and how often they sat at 100%. Cycles are the odometer. Temperature is the road.

The Fast Charging

Recipe Read the fine print. Apple calls it Dynamic Power, but it's AVS, Adjustable Voltage Supply, a USB spec : the phone asks for the exact voltage it wants. Three parts: an iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. A charger: Apple's $39 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max, or a third-party 60W charger that lists AVS. A cable: the one in the box. Get all three right and an 18 Pro Max hits 50% about 12% faster: 15 minutes instead of 17 minutes. The 20W in your drawer takes 41 minutes.

Overnight

Charging Apple already fixed this. Optimized Battery Charging is on by default. Your phone holds at 80% most of the night and tops off before your alarm. The "8 hours at max voltage" thing people worry about? Doesn't happen anymore. Batteries don't trickle-charge. At 100%, charging stops. Dips a few percent, tops back up. The concern was never overcharging — it was sustained high voltage. Apple fixed it years ago. Plug in. Go to sleep.