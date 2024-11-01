The Apple Charging
Situation

Rands asked, so I did the research. randsinrepose.com

The Charging Curve

Three phases. One that matters.
0 → 50%
Full-speed constant current. Your charger matters here. Only here.
50 → 80%
Current tapers. Better charger still helps. Less than you'd think.
80 → 100%
Trickle charge. 140W and 20W finish the same. Chemistry doesn't negotiate.
Stock
The charger in the box (iPads, Macs), or a 20W USB-C (iPhones — no charger included since 2020).
Optimal
The fastest charger the device can actually use. More watts than this won't help -- the device caps out.

iPhones

No charger in the box since 2020
Device Max W MagSafe
/ Qi2		 0→50%
20W		 0→50%
Optimal		 Faster
iPhone 18 Pro Max (21.75 Wh) ~53W 25W ~41m ~15m 63%
iPhone 18 Pro (16.76 Wh) 60W† 25W ~32m† ~15m† 53%
iPhone Duo (two cells, Wh unpublished) ~45W 25W ~40m† ~24m 40%
iPhone 17 Pro Max (19.6 Wh) 40W 25W ~38m ~20m 47%
iPhone 17 Pro (16.0 Wh) 40W 25W ~31m ~20m 35%
iPhone 17 (14.0 Wh) ~27W 25W ~28m ~20m 29%
iPhone 17e (15.4 Wh) 20W 15W ~30m ~30m
iPhone 16 Pro Max (18.0 Wh) 30W 25W ~30m ~26m 13%
iPhone 16 Plus (18.0 Wh) ~27W 25W ~30m ~27m 10%
iPhone 16 (13.7 Wh) ~23W 25W ~30m ~27m 10%
iPhone 15 Pro Max (17.3 Wh) 27W 15W ~30m ~27m 10%
iPhone Air (12.3 Wh) ~20W 20W ~30m ~30m

The Air and 17e cap at 20W. A 140W charger is wasted on them. Wireless tops out at 25W on most of the lineup: 20W on the Air, 15W on the 17e and 15 Pro Max. Any Qi2 pad gets there with a 30W brick behind it, 35W for the 18. Still the slow lane. An 18 Pro takes about 30 minutes to 50%, double the cable.

† Apple's numbers. ChargerLAB hasn't posted the 18 Pro yet. The Duo's first lab test (iFanr) measured ~45W, 15V the whole way, and 42–45% at 20 minutes, not Apple's 50%. A plain 45W charger matched an AVS one. Apple's 15 minutes needs a 60W charger with AVS (Adjustable Voltage Supply). Apple's $39 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max has it. So does a 70W Mukiya ChargerLAB pushed to 51W. The Anker below lists AVS. Nobody has shown it fast-charging an 18 Pro. Skip AVS and an 18 Pro Max still hits 50% in about 17 minutes. Still not bad.

iPads

Where the right charger matters most.
Device Ships
With		 Max W 0→50%
Stock		 0→50%
Optimal		 Faster
iPad Pro 13" M5 (39.0 Wh) 20W 60W ~1h 30m ~30m 67%
iPad Pro 11" M5 (31.3 Wh) 20W 60W ~1h 15m ~30m 60%
iPad Air 13" M4 (36.6 Wh) 20W ~24W
iPad Air 11" M4 (28.9 Wh) 20W ~24W
iPad mini (A20 Pro) (18.9 Wh) 20W 35W† ~45m ~30m† 33%

The Pro starts at $1,199 and charges at 60W. Apple included a 20W charger, one-third speed. I have feelings about this. (The M5 Pro is the first iPad Apple calls fast-charging; the M4 topped out around 35W.) The Air barely takes more than its own 20W brick. A bigger charger buys it nothing. The new mini fast-charges now, 50% in about 30 minutes on 35W or more, and still ships with 20W. Same feelings, smaller iPad.

† Apple's numbers. No lab has posted the new mini yet.

MacBooks

The Airs ship better. The Neo ships like an iPad.
Device Ships
With		 Max W 0→50%
Stock		 0→50%
Optimal		 Faster
MBP 16" (Pro/Max) (100 Wh) 140W 140W ~26m ~26m
MBP 14" (all configs) (72.4–72.6 Wh) 70–96W 96W ~30–35m ~30m 0–14%
Air 15" M5 (66.5 Wh) 40W ~70W ~52m ~30m 42%
Air 13" M5 (53.8 Wh) 40W ~70W ~45m ~26m 42%
MacBook Neo (36.5 Wh) 20W 30W ~1h 25m ~55m 35%

Airs fast-charge at 70W and ship with Apple's 40W Dynamic. The Neo gets 20W for a 30W appetite, the biggest gap in the lineup. The M6 and 15-core M5 Pro get 70W against a 96W threshold, PROLED or not. Since macOS Tahoe 26.4, Apple admits it: an orange "Slow Charger" label in the battery menu. EU and UK MacBooks have shipped with no charger since April 2026. The Ships With column is the US answer.

Wearables
The cable matters more than the charger.
Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4  ·  Fast-charges to 80% in 30–45 min (Series 12 ~30, Ultra 4 ~45) — but only with the Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable and any USB-PD adapter (5W+). Wrong cable? No fast charging. The new one in the Series 12 and Ultra 4 box (A3277) beats older ones. Apple's Series 12 math: 15 minutes buys up to 12 hours.
AirPods Pro 3, 5, Max 2 (USB-C)  ·  3–5W. Any charger. These actually don't care. (The $129 AirPods 5 case is USB-C only; the $149 one adds Qi and the Watch puck.)
The Apple Charging Situation

Battery Health

Everyone worries about the wrong thing.
Heat
The #1 killer. A year at 40°C (104°F) costs a full battery 35% of its capacity. At 25°C, 20%. Apple draws the line at 35°C (95°F).
Time at 100%
High voltage stresses the cell. Optimized Battery Charging exists specifically to minimize this — holding at 80% overnight instead of sitting at 100% for hours.
Charge Depth
Shallow cycles (30–80%) are gentler than deep ones (0–100%). Apple already accounts for this in their specs. Don't obsess.
Charge Speed
Least important for Apple devices. The charge curve tapers so aggressively that "fast charging" only hits peak wattage for ~15 minutes, then throttles back on its own.

Ranked by actual impact. Most people worry about #4. They should worry about #1.

The 80% Question

Not a myth. Apple read the same papers I did.
If charging stops at Battery lasts for vs. 100%
100% 300–500 cycles baseline
~90% 600–1,000 cycles ~2×
~80% 1,200–2,000 cycles ~4×
~70% 2,400–4,000 cycles ~8×

"This is the math behind Optimized Battery Charging. Every 10% Apple holds back roughly doubles battery lifespan."

Optimized Battery Charging
Learns your routine. If you unplug at 7 AM, it holds at 80% overnight and tops off at ~6:30 AM. Cuts time at max voltage from 8 hours to ~90 minutes.
Charge Limit (iPhone 15 and later / macOS Tahoe 26.4+)
Manual cap between 80–100%, in 5% steps on iPhone. Built for the "MacBook lives on the desk" crowd. If you keep devices 3+ years, this one's for you.
Thermal Throttling
Monitors temperature in real time. Reduces power when hot, pauses entirely if too hot. That steep wattage drop in the charge curve? That's this kicking in.
Cold Charging Block
Below 0°C (32°F), it might not charge at all. Cold shortens battery life only until the device warms up. Between 0–10°C (32–50°F), charge speed is reduced automatically.
Slow Charger Warning (macOS Tahoe 26.4+)
Orange "Slow Charger" label in the battery menu and Battery settings when your adapter isn't delivering full power. Apple's own admission that the charger in the box might not be enough.

Above 80%, the battery is working its hardest — voltage spikes, chemistry gets stressed, wear accelerates. Apple knows. That's why all five of these exist. Also: USB-C means the device controls wattage, not the charger. A 140W brick on an iPhone delivers only what the iPhone asks for. You can't overfeed it — the device won't draw more than it's designed for. (The USB-PD spec goes to 240W and Framework now ships one; no Apple device asks for more than 140W.)

Cycle Counts

Apple's promise. Your mileage will vary.
DeviceCycles
to 80%
iPhone 15 and later1,000
iPhone 14 and earlier500
All modern MacBooks1,000
A "cycle" isn't plug-in to unplug. It's 100% of capacity used cumulatively. 50% today + 50% tomorrow = one cycle.
Two phones with identical cycle counts can have very different health. The difference? Heat exposure, charge habits, and how often they sat at 100%. Cycles are the odometer. Temperature is the road.
The Fast Charging
Recipe
Read the fine print.
Apple calls it Dynamic Power, but it's AVS, Adjustable Voltage Supply, a USB spec: the phone asks for the exact voltage it wants. Three parts: an iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. A charger: Apple's $39 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max, or a third-party 60W charger that lists AVS. A cable: the one in the box.
Get all three right and an 18 Pro Max hits 50% about 12% faster: 15 minutes instead of 17 minutes. The 20W in your drawer takes 41 minutes.
Overnight
Charging
Apple already fixed this.
Optimized Battery Charging is on by default. Your phone holds at 80% most of the night and tops off before your alarm. The "8 hours at max voltage" thing people worry about? Doesn't happen anymore.
Batteries don't trickle-charge. At 100%, charging stops. Dips a few percent, tops back up. The concern was never overcharging — it was sustained high voltage. Apple fixed it years ago. Plug in. Go to sleep.

Anker Prime 160W 3-Port (A2687)

One charger. All of it.
USB-C1 (up to 140W solo, 150W peak)
MacBook — priority port, gets the most watts
USB-C2 (up to 140W solo, 150W peak)
iPad, second laptop, or iPhone 18 Pro
USB-C3 (up to 140W solo, 150W peak)
iPhone, Watch puck, AirPods — whatever's left
Ports Active Split
One port140W
Two ports100W + 60W
All three100W + 30W + 30W

160W total. Splits shown are for Standard (C1 Priority) mode. AI mode redistributes dynamically. The display shows you exactly who's getting what.

That Little White Charger

Found one in the drawer. Did the math.
Device 0→50%
That charger		 0→50%
20W		 0→50%
Optimal
iPhone 18 Pro Max ~2h 20m ~41m ~15m
iPhone 17 ~1h 45m ~28m ~20m
iPad Pro 13" M5 ~4h+ ~1h 30m ~30m
iPad Air 13" M4 ~4h+ ~1h 25m ~55m
MacBook Air 15" M5 won't charge ~3h+ ~30m

Apple shipped this 5W charger with every iPhone from 2007 to 2019. Then stopped including chargers entirely. Hundreds of millions still in drawers. And yes — it's USB-A, so you need a USB-A to USB-C cable for anything made after 2023. Still in use. Still slow.