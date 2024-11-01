|Device
|Max W
|MagSafe
/ Qi2
|0→50%
20W
|0→50%
Optimal
|Faster
|iPhone 18 Pro Max (21.75 Wh)
|~53W
|25W
|~41m
|~15m
|63%
|iPhone 18 Pro (16.76 Wh)
|60W†
|25W
|~32m†
|~15m†
|53%
|iPhone Duo (two cells, Wh unpublished)
|~45W
|25W
|~40m†
|~24m
|40%
|iPhone 17 Pro Max (19.6 Wh)
|40W
|25W
|~38m
|~20m
|47%
|iPhone 17 Pro (16.0 Wh)
|40W
|25W
|~31m
|~20m
|35%
|iPhone 17 (14.0 Wh)
|~27W
|25W
|~28m
|~20m
|29%
|iPhone 17e (15.4 Wh)
|20W
|15W
|~30m
|~30m
|—
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (18.0 Wh)
|30W
|25W
|~30m
|~26m
|13%
|iPhone 16 Plus (18.0 Wh)
|~27W
|25W
|~30m
|~27m
|10%
|iPhone 16 (13.7 Wh)
|~23W
|25W
|~30m
|~27m
|10%
|iPhone 15 Pro Max (17.3 Wh)
|27W
|15W
|~30m
|~27m
|10%
|iPhone Air (12.3 Wh)
|~20W
|20W
|~30m
|~30m
|—
The Air and 17e cap at 20W. A 140W charger is wasted on them. Wireless tops out at 25W on most of the lineup: 20W on the Air, 15W on the 17e and 15 Pro Max. Any Qi2 pad gets there with a 30W brick behind it, 35W for the 18. Still the slow lane. An 18 Pro takes about 30 minutes to 50%, double the cable.
† Apple's numbers. ChargerLAB hasn't posted the 18 Pro yet. The Duo's first lab test (iFanr) measured ~45W, 15V the whole way, and 42–45% at 20 minutes, not Apple's 50%. A plain 45W charger matched an AVS one. Apple's 15 minutes needs a 60W charger with AVS (Adjustable Voltage Supply). Apple's $39 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max has it. So does a 70W Mukiya ChargerLAB pushed to 51W. The Anker below lists AVS. Nobody has shown it fast-charging an 18 Pro. Skip AVS and an 18 Pro Max still hits 50% in about 17 minutes. Still not bad.
|Device
|Ships
With
|Max W
|0→50%
Stock
|0→50%
Optimal
|Faster
|iPad Pro 13" M5 (39.0 Wh)
|20W
|60W
|~1h 30m
|~30m
|67%
|iPad Pro 11" M5 (31.3 Wh)
|20W
|60W
|~1h 15m
|~30m
|60%
|iPad Air 13" M4 (36.6 Wh)
|20W
|~24W
|—
|—
|—
|iPad Air 11" M4 (28.9 Wh)
|20W
|~24W
|—
|—
|—
|iPad mini (A20 Pro) (18.9 Wh)
|20W
|35W†
|~45m
|~30m†
|33%
The Pro starts at $1,199 and charges at 60W. Apple included a 20W charger, one-third speed. I have feelings about this. (The M5 Pro is the first iPad Apple calls fast-charging; the M4 topped out around 35W.) The Air barely takes more than its own 20W brick. A bigger charger buys it nothing. The new mini fast-charges now, 50% in about 30 minutes on 35W or more, and still ships with 20W. Same feelings, smaller iPad.
† Apple's numbers. No lab has posted the new mini yet.
|Device
|Ships
With
|Max W
|0→50%
Stock
|0→50%
Optimal
|Faster
|MBP 16" (Pro/Max) (100 Wh)
|140W
|140W
|~26m
|~26m
|—
|MBP 14" (all configs) (72.4–72.6 Wh)
|70–96W
|96W
|~30–35m
|~30m
|0–14%
|Air 15" M5 (66.5 Wh)
|40W
|~70W
|~52m
|~30m
|42%
|Air 13" M5 (53.8 Wh)
|40W
|~70W
|~45m
|~26m
|42%
|MacBook Neo (36.5 Wh)
|20W
|30W
|~1h 25m
|~55m
|35%
Airs fast-charge at 70W and ship with Apple's 40W Dynamic. The Neo gets 20W for a 30W appetite, the biggest gap in the lineup. The M6 and 15-core M5 Pro get 70W against a 96W threshold, PROLED or not. Since macOS Tahoe 26.4, Apple admits it: an orange "Slow Charger" label in the battery menu. EU and UK MacBooks have shipped with no charger since April 2026. The Ships With column is the US answer.
Ranked by actual impact. Most people worry about #4. They should worry about #1.
|If charging stops at
|Battery lasts for
|vs. 100%
|100%
|300–500 cycles
|baseline
|~90%
|600–1,000 cycles
|~2×
|~80%
|1,200–2,000 cycles
|~4×
|~70%
|2,400–4,000 cycles
|~8×
"This is the math behind Optimized Battery Charging. Every 10% Apple holds back roughly doubles battery lifespan."
Above 80%, the battery is working its hardest — voltage spikes, chemistry gets stressed, wear accelerates. Apple knows. That's why all five of these exist. Also: USB-C means the device controls wattage, not the charger. A 140W brick on an iPhone delivers only what the iPhone asks for. You can't overfeed it — the device won't draw more than it's designed for. (The USB-PD spec goes to 240W and Framework now ships one; no Apple device asks for more than 140W.)
|Device
|Cycles
to 80%
|iPhone 15 and later
|1,000
|iPhone 14 and earlier
|500
|All modern MacBooks
|1,000
|Ports Active
|Split
|One port
|140W
|Two ports
|100W + 60W
|All three
|100W + 30W + 30W
160W total. Splits shown are for Standard (C1 Priority) mode. AI mode redistributes dynamically. The display shows you exactly who's getting what.
|Device
|0→50%
That charger
|0→50%
20W
|0→50%
Optimal
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|~2h 20m
|~41m
|~15m
|iPhone 17
|~1h 45m
|~28m
|~20m
|iPad Pro 13" M5
|~4h+
|~1h 30m
|~30m
|iPad Air 13" M4
|~4h+
|~1h 25m
|~55m
|MacBook Air 15" M5
|won't charge
|~3h+
|~30m
Apple shipped this 5W charger with every iPhone from 2007 to 2019. Then stopped including chargers entirely. Hundreds of millions still in drawers. And yes — it's USB-A, so you need a USB-A to USB-C cable for anything made after 2023. Still in use. Still slow.