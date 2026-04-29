The USB Situation

I write this from the latest MacBook Pro. I’ve been running this as my primary machine for almost a month. When I’m not grinding out the latest soon-to-be-released I-swear-I-am-on-schedule book in a coffee shop, I sit at my desk and plug the MacBook into a Studio Display. This braided black cable does it all: video, power, and everything else plugged into the Display.
One cable. A Thunderbolt cable.
The stakes are lower in cable selection than in charger selection, but the cables really aren’t the situation. It’s the ports.
The USB Situationusb-c is a shape, not a speed
Same plug, seven protocols. Your iPhone cable and a Thunderbolt 5 cable share a connector and a 250× speed gap. You can’t tell by looking.
THE LIESame USB-C connector. Seven protocols. 250× speed spread.
THE AGEUSB 2 has been 480 Mb/s since 2000. The cable Apple ships still runs at original-iPod speed.
THE GAPiPad Pro’s box cable is 83× slower than the port it plugs into.
THE TRAPMacBook Neo’s two USB-C ports look identical. One is 20× faster.
THE NAMESUSB-IF has renamed 5 Gb/s four times since 2008.
THE BUYApple Thunderbolt 5 if you have Thunderbolt. Cable Matters 10 Gbps if you don’t.
1 Response
You haven’t even gotten to the power issue.
I’m in favor of back compatibility but it has a hidden curse: you can plug your expensive external drive into your laptop with a USB 2 USB-C cable and it will work. But glacially. That can be a lifesaver (“at least I found a canoe that works so I can get that file”) or a nightmare (“I bought this expensive drive but my backup never finishes even overnight”).
“Silent success” can be as bad as “silent failure”.
(I read the e markers out of cables and PD out of power supplies and the results are sometimes inconsistent with the packaging. But essentially nobody has the time or equipment to do that)