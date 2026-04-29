The USB Situation

usb-c is a shape, not a speed

THE LIE Same USB-C connector. Seven protocols. 250× speed spread.

THE AGE USB 2 has been 480 Mb/s since 2000. The cable Apple ships still runs at original-iPod speed.

THE GAP iPad Pro’s box cable is 83× slower than the port it plugs into.

THE TRAP MacBook Neo’s two USB-C ports look identical. One is 20× faster.

THE NAMES USB-IF has renamed 5 Gb/s four times since 2008.