The One About the Pro Leisure Circuit (Again)

In our 99th episode, Rands is back on the Pro Leisure Circuit — infinite time, a suspicious amount of Arc Raiders, and no wind in the sails — and we wrestle with what actually motivates a person when the engine of work goes quiet.
The usual suspects:
- Arc Raiders, absorbing ten-hour days like it’s a job
- Rands Leadership Slack — 35,000 leaders, 7,000 a week
- Daring Fireball, John Gruber’s one-person media entity
- Ray Kroc, who started McDonald’s in his fifties
- CalArts, where Lyle’s daughter learned she didn’t want to animate for a living
- UC Santa Cruz, Lyle’s decade in the state of California
Related Important Things episodes:
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