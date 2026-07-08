The Important Thing
Scare up some wind

The One About the Pro Leisure Circuit (Again)

The One About the Pro Leisure Circuit (Again)

In our 99th episode, Rands is back on the Pro Leisure Circuit — infinite time, a suspicious amount of Arc Raiders, and no wind in the sails — and we wrestle with what actually motivates a person when the engine of work goes quiet.

The usual suspects:

Related Important Things episodes:

Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.

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July 8, 2026
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