The Important Thing
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The One About The Joy of Bots

The One About The Joy of Bots

In our 98th episode, we list the things we’ve been building with our robots and figure out who we’re really yelling at when it all goes wrong.

Mentioned, referenced, or obsessed over:

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July 5, 2026
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