The One About The Joy of Bots

In our 98th episode, we list the things we’ve been building with our robots and figure out who we’re really yelling at when it all goes wrong.
Mentioned, referenced, or obsessed over:
- Planetfall, the Infocom game that gave Floyd his name
- Rands Leadership Slack
- Managing Humans
- Railway
- Supabase
- Bear
- Ghostty
- Cory Doctorow on centaurs and reverse-centaurs
Related Important Things episodes:
Enjoy it now, or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.
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