The Complicators, The Drama Aggregators, and The Avoiders

It’s hard to tell what drives each human. This is why my usual last interview question is a very blunt, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” I ask everyone regardless of the amount of experience because I want to see how they improvise and, often, a hint at their motivation.

I usually have a working thesis by the time we arrive at this final question. Ah, this person is motivated by accomplishment, great. Oh, this is a money person — that’s fine, coin-operated humans are very predictable, I find. Uh oh, I have no idea what motivates this person… dig more.

The need to understand motivation is required because your job as a leader is build a successful team that is full of individuals who want stuff. Compensation, opportunities, or just a quiet place to build. Understanding what they want is the start of understanding how to motivate them. If you don’t understand drive, you have nowhere to start.

While you figure that out, let me alert you to three drives that are going to consume a disproportionate amount of your time, frustrate your engineers, and erode your leadership credibility.

The Complicators

These humans like to fix stuff. The drive starts with the observation that a part of the system, product, or process is broken. Some credible engineers fear finding this brokenness, and then some light up because they now have a time to shine — let’s fix it!

Except they are The Complicator.

Sigh.

Let’s start with the positives.

They did see the problem, and they are capable of fixing the issue.

They are going to jump on the issue, start working, and give those watching confidence.

They are going to sound like they are making progress, and all the cues confirm this progress.

… except they never finish.

The Complicator challenge: they love the solving part, but not the fixing part. Their desire to tinker exceeds the need to fix. What if I do this? Oh interesting. Flip that switch. Well, that’s delightful. I will flip that switch again.

Complicators create immense piles of mostly interesting stuff. Complicators will describe this stuff to you endlessly in detail — it’s almost as fun to talk about it as it is to tinker. Complicators might sound like they are close to a fix, but what you are hearing is their enthusiasm about this next tinker. When pressed for a timeline for a solution, the Complicator will firehose you with seemingly endless stuff they’ve tried and the near infinite ideas they have to try next. You will leave this conversation confused, but they will leave the conversation fulfilled.

The Complicator needs:

A well-defined and measurable goal.

A schedule.

An understanding of a complete set of constraints.

When I see a Complicator spinning up the complexity, I find an operational human who can pair with them. Entropy Crushers are amazing at this and eat Complicators for breakfast.

Drama Aggregators

These humans crave energy. They trade in it. It starts down the hallway or in the Slack channel, where they discover a secret. What’s the secret? I don’t know, it’s a secret. With this secret in hand, these humans take the secret to a very specific set of people. Humans who:

They trust (and thus are deserving of the secret),

Add energy to the secret via the addition of conjecture and opinions,

Are likely to take that secret, adapt it, and give it to others.

Sigh.

Let’s start with the positives:

They did find the secret. The identification, collection, and distribution of semi-hidden information is a natural tax part of humans working together.

part of humans working together. I mean, they care, right? If they didn’t care about the company/team/product, they would peddle in gossip actively share interesting information.

actively share interesting information. They sense something, and that something is important.

You are a manager in this scenario, and part of the management role is that you both have access to more information and a responsibility to share that information appropriately with your team. You will screw this up. The most common scenario is you are given Information X. You stare at Information X and determine “Not that important, actually,” and because of this perceived low importance, you forget to share at your next staff meeting.

The core issue: your quick assessment was correct, given the information you have at your fingertips. The issue is that when paired with other readily available information not in your line of sight, it is clear your assessment is wrong — horribly wrong.

Most of your team can intuitively sense information vacuums. It’s that slight eyebrow raise when the story… kind’a… doesn’t make sense. Some of them raise their eyebrow and move on, but not the Drama Aggregators. They sense the mystery, the intrigue. In fact, they already have a leading unsubstantiated theory why this information vacuum exists, AND BOY IT’S JUICY.

Sigh.

Drama Aggregators need:

Information. Lots of it. Consistently. Proactively.

A mirror. There are positive aspects to this behavior, but Drama Aggregators do not understand the aggregate cost of the drama they are aggregating. The lesson is not don’t do this; it’s to understand the implications of the drama you are aggregating.

A job .

Yes. My snark is high with the Drama Aggregators. I’m working hard as I write this to shine a light on the positives, but when I find myself stumbling into a Drama Aggregated situation, my first unspoken thought is, “Don’t we have better things to do with our time?” If this situation is a result of a failure on my part, fine, I’ll take the hit, but when I discover the Drama, dig in, and find the swirl of noise, murky information, and emotion has no basis in fact, I’m furious frustrated. My average work day already has plenty of real firefighting, so why am I not putting out fake fires? At least the Complicator is doing something useful by trying to fix the problem.

I’ve hit that footnote four times now, so you know the practice. It’s not going to eliminate the Drama Aggregators’ need for energy, but a strategy of overcommunication will fill information gaps. The reduction in these vacuums reduces targets for Drama Aggregators. Also, when they invariably spin up a High Drama regardless of your hard work, you can point at your communication furiously and remind everyone, there is little drama here.

The Avoiders

Lenny. Good engineering manager. We’ve been working together for over a year. We are built differently, so we stare at each other strangely now and then, but everyone is an adjustment. No issue here.

Year two of our working relationship, my staff meeting. I’ve identified a non-urgent, but long-term, important effort that one of my managers needs to drive. I clearly state the requirements and ask for volunteers.

Silence. Not surprised. We’ve all got enough work on our hands with Complicators making it complicated and Drama Aggregators viciously building unnecessary fires. I get it. However, if we don’t do my project, then we’re creating future avoidable pain for ourselves, so I say that — clearly — and ask for volunteers again.

Silence.

And then it hits me. Lenny has never signed up for anything. Lenny is working; he has a team full of engineers who are doing well, but when it comes to work outside of his clearly defined responsibilities, he doesn’t show up. So, after 30 seconds of silence, I give him the task. He squints, nods noncommittally, and a week later has stealthily reassigned the task to one of his peers.

Oh. The Avoider.

Let’s start with the positives. These humans:

Understand what is and isn’t their work responsibility.

Often serves as a healthy counter-perspective to your goofier ideas.

Are really good at delegation. In every direction.

Of our three archetypes, The Avoider is the least a character attribute and also the easiest for you to address. Yes, they like working in their well-defined box that is their team or their product. “Not my problem.” Yes, like you, they do not like being told what to do; they prefer to be asked, but in this situation, the Avoiders don’t know what you are talking about.

In a healthy team, your team assumes your competence. This means when you say, “We should do X,” there are those sitting around the able, who don’t give X much thought; they assume, “Well, he knows, so let’s go.” I’m not talking about sycophants, I’m talking about teams who trust their leaders.

The challenge is that you start to get comfortable with people agreeing with you, so you do less work to frame your thinking. Your thought, they’ll figure it out, right?And sometimes you’re right, but sometimes this comfort turns into laziness. Your request isn’t a request; it’s a half-thought motivated by recency bias, and The Avoider has seen this before. No, thanks.

There are Evil Variants of all of these archetypes, and a serial Avoider is one of them, but my working assumption for all of the non-evil variants is that they want to help. It’d be helpful if The Avoider requested clarification as opposed to avoiding, but he’s seen this trick before, and he’s not interested in wasting his or his team’s time in an effort he does not understand.

Regarding Slippery Humans

I had the robots run through the 900+ articles on this blog, asking the question, “How many labels for humans have I generated?” From 2002, there have been 90+ labels in 14 different categories. To me, it started in 2003 with the Incrementalists and Completionists article. That work struck a nerve.

Each of these labels is distinct in my head. They all started as an observation of another human, but I wasn’t seeing the entire human — it was this one habit. Characteristic. Behavior. The reduction to a colorful label makes understanding the situation approachable. Yes, The Old Guard. I know these people.

While mentally digestible, labels have historically bugged me for two reasons. First, they reduce a human to a label. This is the point of the label: to provide a name to the behavior, but when leading humans, there are no labels. Humans are complex. Humans feature sets of hard-to-predict behaviors that, when combined with other humans, only become more unpredictable. My labels might help a bit to understand one behavior, but the real work begins by stepping back and seeing the entirety of the human.

Second, and I haven’t reread all the personality articles over the years, but my impression is that my label schtick often conveys they are the problem. Sorry, as a manager, you don’t get to blame others on your team. It’s your fault. Yes, evil exists. Humans who are inexplicably hostile to the project or you. Who are acting purely in their self-interest. Who lie. Who deceives. You are accountable for all of them.

To understand motivation, you must understand drive. I wish all of these drives were productive and positive, but many are not. My discomfort with these drives is not an excuse to ignore them; in fact, they signal when I am required to do my most important work.