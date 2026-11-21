I⁠’m still very early in my GTA VI experience — Chapter One — a prologue that sets the standard for a 10+ hour tutorial for one of the best games you’ll ever play. Two brief thoughts:

First, prior to GTA, I’ve been an avid ARC Raiders player during my long post-Destiny depression. Whether you like extraction shooters or not, you can’t argue the game is gorgeous. There are times I just want to wander around on one of those maps. GTA is that level of detail, except it’s a mind-boggling open world with fewer killer robots. I’ll go further: it’s the most realized open world I’ve ever experienced.

Second, one of the games I play while playing is “I wonder if…” For example, there are iguanas everywhere. I stood at the side of the road as one of the iguanas ran across the road, and I thought, “I wonder if… the iguana will be killed.” It was.

Immersion is broken when you play I-wonder-if, and it fails to meet your expectations. GTA meets all I-wonder-if expectations and usually exceeds them.

But, yeah, there are a few bugs.