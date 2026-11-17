Briefly. It seems that every day there’s another service down or impacted. The first thing to know is that this is the week before Thanksgiving, and as a person who has run online services that need to perform on Black Friday, I can confirm that the two or three weeks before Black Friday is when a lot of complex work lands in order to support the traffic surge. I would assume that all industries that need to handle holiday traffic (digital or otherwise) are doing the same proactive work.

AI has definitely impacted this situation in two ways:

First, a lot of humans have been laid off because of the belief that AI is going to increase productivity. In these layoffs, I am certain that humans who “just know how it works and never bothered to write it down” left the building.

Second, our collective AI paranoia is at an all-time high, and the news outlets know this.