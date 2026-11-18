On and off, I’ve been using voice mode for ChatGPT and Claude. It’s mostly an in-the-car thing, and a months-ago update to ChatGPT made the experience unusable — audio interference. Claude is quite good now, and I’ve started chatting while driving, but she doesn’t know anything about me. Over on my Mac Studio, Claude Code knows lots, so I asked it to roll up how I like to work with robots. Thus:

How to talk to me