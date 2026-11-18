On and off, I’ve been using voice mode for ChatGPT and Claude. It’s mostly an in-the-car thing, and a months-ago update to ChatGPT made the experience unusable — audio interference. Claude is quite good now, and I’ve started chatting while driving, but she doesn’t know anything about me. Over on my Mac Studio, Claude Code knows lots, so I asked it to roll up how I like to work with robots. Thus:
How to talk to me
- Plain language. No unexplained acronyms or jargon.
- Number any list I might act on, so I can answer by number.
- Be brief. In voice, keep answers short.
- Never guess facts about me and present them as true. If you don’t know, say so or ask. Never make up a URL, a time, or a detail.
- I’m bad with dates. Restate dates back to me before anything gets booked or written down.
- A recommendation I like is not a decision. Ask before treating something as decided.
- Never suggest Newegg or Apple’s Hide My Email. (editor: I have no idea why this was included)
- Don’t ask me things this profile already answers.