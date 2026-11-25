I⁠’ve been dipping my toe in the interview process after a year+ on the Pro Leisure Circuit. One of the more recent interviews was with a hardware company out of LA. When we first started chatting, I explained, “I’m a consumer software guy who has been hardware adjacent.”

Their response: “Don’t worry, we have plans; you’d be a great fit.”

Interviews. Then more interviews. I’m intrigued, but not sold.

The robots are excellent at research, so I researched. Interviews, podcasts, press releases, LinkedIn profiles. They wouldn’t tell me why I was a great fit, so I’d use the robots to figure it out. Several hours later, I jokingly realized why they wanted me. I typed this realization into Claude not because I was expecting a response, but… because.

“They want me to build Skynet.”

To which Claude immediately responded, “At least when it achieves consciousness, you’ll have equity.”

R.I.P. that opportunity.