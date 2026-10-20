My observation of air travel is that if there is one significant impact on a flight, there are guaranteed two additional impacts. An example: if my gate changes at the last moment, it is quite likely that departure from the gate will be delayed, followed by a further delay on the tarmac. Unexpected changes in complex systems create further unexpected changes downstream because complex systems are, well, very complex.

A simpler and more personal way to look at this is that when you are traversing complex systems (airports, credit card websites… really any large bureaucracy), there are two paths:

The happy path. Whatever you are attempting to do (fly home, change your auto-pay settings, paying a bill) is a well-known and on-the-rails process. You can sense this happiness because as you complete each action, you receive feedback: “Yes, we know what you are trying to do. Yes, we can help. Yes, we know what to do next. Don’t worry. We got you.”

Divergence from the happy path leads to one specific path: the sad path. All that positive feedback vanishes. I’m not talking about the dark patterns of corporations trying to trick you into not canceling your account; I’m talking about a truly one-off request that is reasonable, but so infrequent that no one built a happy path around it.

Once on the sad path, you are desperately looking for one specific human: The Insider.

In Defense of Process

Hey, I know you’re mad. I’ve been there, too. You missed the connection, your airline rebooked you onto a partner flight, and now no one can see your checked bag. You started on one website, then the other, and now you’re on the phone with what sounds like a human; you are getting the runaround.

Deep breath.

“Process is documented culture” is what I like to say. Long ago, this company you currently hate was smaller, hungrier, and more nimble. This was working out for them, as evidenced by rapid growth. The problem during rapid growth is that there are so many new humans showing up that it becomes more and more expensive to train these new humans in how this company works, so someone raises their hand and volunteers, “I will write down how we work, and I will share this with the new folks.”

This is a noble person trying to help. Remember that. This person gets the OK, and they (and others) start the arduous task of documenting how the company works and quickly discover two things:

Doing this thoroughly is an impossible task. There are too many people, processes, and products, so they… Focus on the most important processes that need documenting. They document the visible, exciting, and profitable happy paths. They likely uncovered and discovered sad paths as they did their work, but their prioritization at the time was, “This doesn’t happen a lot, so… who cares?”

These clearly defined happy paths are fortified, refined, and built into the pillars of “How We Work.” The core business revolves around these many happy paths, but as anyone who has worked in this large business knows, reality is a mess.

The Power is Off

PG&E — Pacific Gas and Electric. For reasons unknown, the power was off at the house. No text, no email. Bills were paid. Visiting the website revealed nothing helpful. A call pointed me to a robot who gleefully told me, “Everything looks good.” When I finally reached a human, they reported, “Everything looks good.”

“The power is off.”

“We’re not seeing that here.”

“The power is off.”

“Hmmmmm. Wait. This is interesting. Can I put you on hold?”

I wait ten minutes before the call is dropped.

So what happened? I diverged from the happy path. The human on the other end of the phone probably knew something was up, but didn’t know what to do next because they’d never seen this situation before. Combine that confusion with their incentive — they are measured on how quickly they can resolve calls, so my situation represents a threat: I don’t know what to do here, and the longer it takes for me to figure it out, the worse my review. So, put him on hold. And hang up. Victory!

Having spent many days of my life on the sad path, I know two things:

Keep pushing

Seek The Insider

I call back. Same robot hoops, then the robot reluctantly points me at another happy path human, and I do the only move I know at this point: I get mad. Yes, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar, but honey is not working at this point. I get mad.

“The power is off. It’s been off all day. This is my second time talking to a human, and it takes twenty minutes to actually get to a human. How can you help?”

Moment of truth: I either get hold-dropped again, or they hear the frustration, and they escalate.

Each time I am interacting with a new human — shoulder-to-shoulder — looking to complete a task, I quickly look to answer one question: “Do they get it?” The Insider gets it… immediately.

“How can I help you, sir?”

“The power is off at the house. It’s been 12 hours. Everyone says it’s fine, but the power is off.”

“Hmmmmm. I see. Did it go off at 8:30 am this morning?”

THERE. THERE IT IS. THIS COULD BE THE INSIDER.

Calmly, biting my tongue, slowly, “Yes, 8:30 am on the nose.”

“Got it. Let me… wait. Ooooooh. A 2319 — I haven’t seen this in a long time.”

IT’S THE INSIDER. IT’S THE INSIDER OH MY GOD OH MY GOD ALL MY PROBLEMS ARE SOLVED.

I say nothing. It’s such a rare occurrence to find The Insider. My mind is racing. How can I get their contact info? How do I send them a cake? Their favorite cake. You bet I want to ask what a 2319 is, but I must not interrupt their flow. This is The Insider doing their best work.

“Ok, so I see what happened…” And they explain, at length, completely, confidently. Yes, it’s an initial dumb error on PG&E’s part, but that’s not the point. I am on the phone with a human who deeply understands the complicated, messy, and essential systems around them. They haven’t given up and aren’t just reading the workflows on the screens in front of them; they care… they are curious.

If The Insider seems familiar, dear reader, you are probably thinking of The Wolf. There are similarities to these archetypes. Like The Wolf, The Insider looks like they work outside of the regular system that runs the business. Incorrect: The Wolf works outside of the system because they despise process; The Insider is an expert on the system. Both understand how the system works, but while The Wolf avoids the system because of its onerous impact on agility and velocity, The Insider knows where the system came from and why it exists. The Wolf thinks the system is a joke to be ignored, but to The Insider, it’s home. The Insider jumps in when it’s time to help. They jump in on the saddest of paths. They arrive when the situation is foreign to everyone involved and deep system knowledge is required. Wondering why you aren’t talking to The Insider yet? It’s because your path isn’t sad enough, yet.

The Process Inflection Point

Remember that human who raised their hand and said they’d write it down. It didn’t feel like a big deal in the moment. Yes, yes. That seems like a good idea. You zoomed right past a major inflection point of your company. See, until that point, much of what is important about your company existed in the heads of the folks who are running the company. They don’t need an artifact; they know.

The creation of this artifact allows for the creation of a set of employee variants that heretofore have not existed. Broadly, these are enforcers of the process, and their creation, as discussed endlessly, also creates consternation in your company because of the perceived assault on freedom. The argument: Why does anyone need to write it down? We already know.

They do. They do now. In five years, when you’ve grown 10x, they will have forgotten because they’ve moved on… either to harder problems or another company.

You know who doesn’t forget? The Insider. They’ve been here since the beginning, or they were minted during the process inflection point. In either case, they know some or all of the system. They didn’t build it, but they desire to understand it.

And they want to help.