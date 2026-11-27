Foundation Trilogy (Isaac Asimov) — There was a decade when I read through this trilogy every year or so. Asimov is a fine writer, but his characters are… flat. Their dialogue is equally flat… it’s like reading two LLMs argue about the meaning of life. Empty of heart.

What I appreciate about Asimov’s writing is that most of it is very logical. Characters feel like dispassionate observers of their situation. Describing their fate painfully logically. The fate of the galaxy is quite literally being litigated, but they could just as easily discuss the pros and cons of breakfast for dinner.

It is the Vulcan-like absence of emotion that is required during the hardest parts of being a leader. Everyone is mad — often justifiably — and everyone is looking straight at you with those angry eyes. As a human and as a new manager, your instinct is to prepare for combat, but this is usually the wrong initial response. The longer you listen, gather intelligence, and read the room, the better chance you have to respond coherently.

Boyd: The Fighter Pilot Who Changed the Art of War (Robert Coram) — Let’s clear the air first. John Boyd was not a good person. You can skip the last quarter of the book where his conduct toward his family and others is described at length. John Boyd is not a person to be admired, but his ideas are worth studying.

This is a book about the decisions that Boyd made, both as a decorated fighter pilot and then as a consultant advising on how fighter planes were built. His contribution — the OODA loop:

Observe. Figure out where you are.

Orient. Apply your experience, knowledge, and impressive collection of prior disasters to this situation.

Decide. Choose your next move to the best of your ability.

Act. Deploy the decisions and, yup, go back to Observe.

It’s a loop.

This is the barest and simplest of explanations, but like all of these recommendations, the point is not to take my word for it; the point is to soak in the book and see what you discover.

The 48 Laws of Power (Robert Greene) — You were promised non-leadership leadership books, yet… isn’t this a leadership book?

It is not. Ok, maybe a leadership history book. Greene captured and aggregated the leadership philosophies of Machiavelli, Sun Tzu, and others. The laws are pithy: “Never Outshine the Master” or “Win Through Your Actions, Never Through Argument”.

I built a leadership training program where I plopped this book into the reading list without context. I was curious: “What would new leaders find in this book?”

Their first question was, “Is this real?”

Sort’a.

“Is this how I should act as a leader?”

Definitely not.

“Why did you have us read this?”

The #1 answer to most questions I am asked regarding leadership is, “Well, it depends.” It depends on the people involved, their level of experience, the state of their relationship, the culture of the team and the company, and a lot more. Those who provide one-line answers to leadership questions are giving a possibly useful starting point, not an answer.

Universal Principles of Design (William Lidwell, Kritina Holden, Jill Butler) — There’s a moment in your leadership career when you are going to be up against another team whose craft is unfamiliar and that you are dependent on. Design is one of those teams that I spent much of my early career thinking, “Really need this team and pretty sure they can perform magic.”

It’s not magic. It’s just hard work.

There are a great many books to help you begin to dissect the craft of design, but Universal Principles of Design gave me my first working model for all the different work that goes into design, as well as a remedial initial understanding. Remedial, not because the work is simple, just my starting understanding. If you build things, you will build better things when you understand all the different ways it can be built.

Accidental Empires (Robert X. Cringely) — I’m including this mostly because I’m still sad that Cringely recently passed away. Like Robert B. Parker, Cringely had an outsized influence on my writing. This book is leadership-adjacent because while many of his stories are exaggerated or perhaps straight-up not true, many are.

I admire many of the leaders that you admire, but I also know that every single one of them is deeply flawed. It’s comforting to tell the stories of your heroes, but I believe every time you tell that story, it becomes more about how you feel about the story rather than what actually occurred. I suspect Cringely’s exaggerations and stretches of the truth are simply that. He wrote about Silicon Valley rumors where the more incendiary the rumor, the more copies of InfoWorld sold.

Accidental Empires is a good education in storytelling, but it is also a solid reminder that even though the stories are suspect, these are most certainly deeply flawed humans making incredibly important decisions that affect you… daily.

Applied Judgment

In the new world where you can have your robot read the article, the book, or the website, you can feel empowered by asking the robots to give you a summary — the key bits of important information. It’s satisfying, but it’s just information. You’ve done nothing with it. You’ve confused the act of understanding with the act of acquisition.

What are the critical bits of information in each of these five books? It depends entirely on you. Foundation might bore you with a manner of logical thinking you already have. Same with the insights on decisions that Boyd suggests. 48 Laws of Power resonated with me because, at the time, I was developing as a senior leader, and I was baffled by the actions of other senior leaders. Actions that were clearly described in 48 Laws of Power… not specifically, but broadly. The way I applied my learnings to that situation, using the story of that law of power, is likely totally different from how you’d act in the same situation.

I return to each of these books frequently because the information conveyed by the stories didn’t just resonate with me; it changed me. Universal Principles of Design made the seemingly unapproachable craft of design understandable. It allowed me to see how small choices greatly affect both the usability and the feeling of a thing. I return to Accidental Empires (like Microserfs) regularly to remember the stories of how it started and who was responsible.

And that they are just humans. Working hard. Deeply flawed. Acting and applying judgment from what they’ve learned and read.