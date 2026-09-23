I’ve updated the Apple Charging Guide to account for all of the new hardware announced at the September Apple event. One of the recurring marketing blurbs from Apple was the claim “Up to 50% charge in around 15 minutes.” This line resonates because this strategy maps to how most humans construct their charging strategy: “Crap, I’ve got 5% charge and 15 minutes… am I screwed?”

Apple: No, you’re fine. You’ll have 50% charge in 15 minutes.

While that’s clear, the hardware recipe to get maximum charging is quite specific. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are the first iPhones to use Adjustable Voltage Supply, which is a spec from the USB Promoter Group. Simply put: the spec allows the phone to ask for the exact voltage it would like.

To get this chain to work, you need:

An iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. All black, obviously.

Apple’s 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max or a comparable third-party 60W-capable (or greater) adapter that uses AVS.

or a comparable third-party 60W-capable (or greater) adapter that uses AVS. The cable in the box.

With correct charger and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, you’ll charge about 12% faster to 50% charged vs. no AVS.

This and more fun charging facts are included in this revised Apple Charging Guide.