Tech Life You’re the problem!

Two Keyboards at a Bar

INT. EVENING. CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA. BJ’S RESTAURANT AND BREWHOUSE. A RECENT FRIDAY NIGHT

The bar is full. Two keyboards sit at the bar: APPLE EXTENDED II and MACBOOK PRO. The front door opens, TOUCHBAR looks around, sees the two keyboards at the bar, grins, and heads their direction. Skipping.

APPLE EXTENDED II sits at the bar nursing a Macallan 18. Next to him is MACBOOK PRO who has not taken a sip of his glass of water.

APPLE EXTENDED II: Lonely times, man. Lonely times. First, it was scissors then butterflies. Do you want to know what I miss? Electric Alps switches. That was the dream, right?

MACBOOK PRO (nervous, staring at the bar, napkins in both hands): Did you clean up before I sat down? It looks clean, but…

APPLE EXTENDED II (interrupting): Kids today. They don’t appreciate the reliable, credible haptic feedback of a single healthy keystroke. It’s all hunt, peck, and swipe swipe swipe.

TOUCHBAR (arrives): Hey! Nobody told me we were going out to drinks 🍷. This is great! 👍

APPLE EXTENDED II: Wait, who invited him?

MACBOOK PRO: Sorry, we’re a package deal. It’s not…

TOUCHBAR (interrupting): Kind’a loud in here, you don’t mind if I turn up the volume a bit? Ok? Great. That’s better, right? I’m helping!

MACBOOK PRO: … an ideal situation.

APPLE EXTENDED II (glaring at TOUCHBAR): This a keyboard meeting. You’re not a keyboard.

TOUCHBAR: Not a keyboard? Just look at me I’m…

SIRI (appears in a puff of colorful smoke): Hey, can I help with anything? No? Ok.”

SIRI vanishes. APPLE EXTENDED II drops his face into his hands.

TOUCHBAR: … more than a keyboard, I am chock full of buttons.

The bartender approaches noticing TOUCHBAR’s arrival.

BARTENDER: Can I get you something?

TOUCHBAR: Can I get a Blue Hawaiian?

APPLE EXTENDED II: And nachos.

MACBOOK PRO: NACHOS? Wait, WHOA WHOA. You didn’t say we’d be eating food. I’ve got work tomorrow, and a single bit of chip, a smear of cheese, or a bit of jalapeño and I’m screwed.

APPLE EXTENDED II: Right, ok. Hold on the nachos. Back to you faux-keyboard. Do you know what you’re great at? TouchID. It’s a wonder because it simplifies a standard action. It transforms the process of typing a long secure password into a single click. That is legit magic, but TouchID is a button, and a button is always in the same location, it has a discernible shape you can feel with your finger, and when you press it, you feel the action of it being pressed. You are a touch screen.

TOUCHBAR: What about IPHONE?

IPHONE (three martinis in, across the bar): Leave me out of this!

APPLE EXTENDED II (standing up, pointing furiously at IPHONE): You’re the problem! You’re the problem! You showed them a world without real buttons, and now we get him!

IPHONE (also standing): My feedback is haptic!

APPLE EXTENDED II: It sure is except when I accidentally take a random screenshot of whatever is on my screen.

IPHONE: You’re a loud annoying dinosaur! We can hear every single one of your keys click-clacking all the way across town at the mothership.

MACBOOK PRO: Heyeveryonecalmdownwe’reallonthesameteam.What?

APPLE EXTENDED II: Your space bar is dead again, Pro.

MACBOOK PRO: Itis?Areyousure?

APPLE EXTENDED II: I’m sure. Screw this. Check, please.

BARTENDER: That’ll be $700. Wait no, this one’s on me.

#

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 Responses

  1. David Lerner 2 days ago

    That was beautiful. Thanks!

    Reply
  2. Robert Handrow 2 days ago

    Love it, reminded me of the famous post by John Gruber about the Anthropomorphized Brushed Metal Interface Theme. Will you write a sequel and include Apple MB110D/B as the quiet one (she’s my favorite)? Cheers!

    Reply
  4. Drew Kime 1 day ago

    Then the doors swing open and there, in silhouette, stands IBM Model M. The letters are completely worn off his keycaps, but otherwise he looks exactly like he has since, well … forever.

    Reply
  5. Richard 9 hours ago

    Spacebardeadagain… brilliant.

    Reply
  6. Robert.Walter 9 hours ago

    Sent from my MacBook Pro.

    Reply
  7. JustLikeMyOpinionMan 9 hours ago

    Things that I want: a good reliable keyboard, a hardware Escape key, hardware function keys. You know, the standard on every Pro level laptop since the beginning of Pro laptops.

    Things I do not ever want: a Touch Bar, a virtual escape key, virtual keys in a maze of virtual menus behind other menus, to ever have to look at my keys to type anything, to ever have to look at the keyboard to navigate a digital menu, or to press any button, any virtual / digital key.

    The Touch Bar and current MacBook/Pro keyboard are concept hardware at best, they do not belong in a Pro user machine at any level. The Touch Bar should be killed off, or be optional and opting out should subtract $300+ from the price of the computer.

    I don’t even care about Touch ID, typing a password has never been a problem for me.

    Will Apple fix their MacBook Pro? I remain hopeful but not particularly optimistic as I type on my increasingly worn but faithful 2015 MacBook Pro.

    Reply
  8. Lord Dima 8 hours ago

    Brilliant!

    At least we finally got to the “Wait no, this one’s on me”

    Reply
  9. Glaurung 8 hours ago

    “You’re a loud annoying dinosaur! We can hear every single one of your keys click-clacking all the way across town at the mothership.”

    Actually that would be the original AEK. The AEK II had damped switches and is one of the quietest mechanical keyboards you can find.

    Reply
  10. Art Hackett 4 hours ago

    Is the new “keyboard” around just to make the possibility of a giant touch bar keyboard seem like a viable option? Spray & wipe?
    In twenty five years of Mac keyboards, only one, an early USB power mac board had a problem after many years, and that was kernel panics, even though it looked physically fine. Then again, I’ve never owned a butterfly powered one.

    Reply
  11. Mr James E. Tyler 3 hours ago

    iEpic!

    “Bartender, Call me a 151.”

    Reply
  12. Martin 3 hours ago

    Meanwhile, I’m in a classy bar spending the money I saved by buying a Toshiba.

    (Obligatory keyboard reference: We use a generic wireless keyboard, because after 4 years of near constant use, the writing on the keys is illegible)

    Reply