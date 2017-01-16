The One About Pens

I’ve started a podcast.
Each episode, I find a smart person somewhere on the planet, and we talk about The Important Thing. I suspect we’re going to wander a bit, but wandering is usually the best part.
I’m just delighted to kick off the first episode1 with Tiff Arment where The Important Thing is pens2. In this first episode, we talk pen origin stories, we dive deep on fountain pens, and, uh, we talk video games, too.
Enjoy it now or download for later. Here’s a handy feed that I’m submitting to all the things.
- Wow. There are a lot of moving parts in setting up a podcast. This is a beta release and I continue to tinker with all the things. Special thanks to Marco Arment for saving my ass no less than three times during this process. I’m working on getting The Important Thing feed posted to all the usual places. If you’d like to discuss this podcast, please join the #theimportantthing channel on the Rands Leadership Slack and let’s chat. ↩
- Tiff provided this amazing shot of the pens we discuss. ↩
