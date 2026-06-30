- What’s it like to be you?
- Where did you get your name? What’s your story?
- What do you want to be when you grow up? What haven’t you done?
- What do you want to change?
- What are you most proud of?
- What achievement are you most proud of?
- Are you happy? What makes you happy?
- Are you having fun? What do you do for play?
- What is missing? What happened?
- Why are you lucky?
- What person/event changed you the most?
- Who taught you the most?
- Who do you trust and why?
- What song is on repeat in your head?
I was sitting at dinner with dear friends, and we made a list of questions we love to ask.
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