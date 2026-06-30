Rands
When you want to know

What Song is on Repeat in Your Head?

  1. What’s it like to be you?
  2. Where did you get your name? What’s your story?
  3. What do you want to be when you grow up? What haven’t you done?
  4. What do you want to change?
  5. What are you most proud of?
  6. What achievement are you most proud of?
  7. Are you happy? What makes you happy?
  8. Are you having fun? What do you do for play?
  9. What is missing? What happened?
  10. Why are you lucky?
  11. What person/event changed you the most?
  12. Who taught you the most?
  13. Who do you trust and why?
  14. What song is on repeat in your head?

I was sitting at dinner with dear friends, and we made a list of questions we love to ask.

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June 30, 2026
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