RIP Claude

I’ve used Claude quite a bit for both the upcoming new book and the next edition of Managing Humans. I wrote the entire book, but, as I’ve done for years, I’ve used the robots for editing, research, and data wrangling.

When Anthropic announced they were going to do “text and image” watermarking, my eyebrow was raised. When humans I trusted began to analyze the announcement, both eyebrows went up. This morning, as I’ve done my own research, I’m furious.

As of this moment, this is what I’ve researched.

Anthropic states that models born on or after August 2, 2026, will have watermarking and that older models will be retrofitted by December 2, 2026. Anthropic states these changes are in progress, with no per-model disclosure, which means they can switch marking on silently, with no notice promised.

There is no way to opt out, no API tier, no plan tier; enterprise-included. Applied server-side, below the model, worldwide.

No detector currently exists — only Anthropic can check.

As a writer, no sweat, right? I write my own content. I bang on my own keys. Here’s the issue. Each of the following actions watermarks text:

Synthesis

Proofreading

Translation

Summarization

Critique

And most infuriating, the entire burden of their unannounced rollout is on me, and none of it is on them.

Fine. Make it easy. I’ve been a Claude Max user happily from the moment the program appeared. This is what I am doing:

Building gates to make sure all Claude text or images are never injected into any of my projects. A good practice anyway.

Researching migrating off Claude for all writing-related work. Stay tuned.

Getting in the mindset to cancel my Claude Max plan.

As a human who has had to wrangle with EU regulations in the past, I am abundantly clear what’s involved in the laborious bureaucratic process. I can guess what threats Anthropic is facing. However, this is a tone-deaf, clumsy, and alarming opening salvo in their watermark strategy.

Yes, I use Claude Code a huge amount for tool and application development. Go ahead. Watermark away. I am not claiming that I wrote any of that code. My writing is my work, and Anthropic’s current strategy is aggressively writer-hostile.