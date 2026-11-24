One of many unexpected benefits of Ask Rands is that having a robot answer questions from the internet about all of your writing helps you discover contradictions. I’ve flip-flopped on whether a leader should code, and Grumbles knows this and explains it:

Yes, and he did it out loud. In “Technicality” (2007), Rands lays out his old new-manager rule, “Stop coding,” then says: “Too bad I’m wrong.” He adds, “Not totally,” and jokes he might need to call past co-workers to apologize. That’s not a flip-flop so much as a signed confession.

Another evolution. I stopped using the word managers and started using the word leaders. This is problematic, as the book most folks know is called “Managing Humans.” Gotta say it — love that punchy title, but how does that square with one of my favorite pithy sayings: “Managers tell you where you are. Leaders tell you where you are going”?

So, which is it, Rands? Leaders or managers?

Wait for it.

The End of the Trilogy

I’m delighted (relieved) to report that I wrote another book. I’m calling it the end of the trilogy because the first O’Reilly book, Software Developer’s Career Handbook, focuses on getting into leadership; the second one, The Art of Leadership, worked on second-level managers often known as Directors, and this one focuses on a day in the life of the senior leaders, the Executives.

There was no grand plan to do a trilogy. The writing mostly comes from this blog, and over the years that I wrote, I was a front-line manager, a Director, and an Executive. The writing reflects the experience.

A Day in the Life contains the most original writing of any of the books, including original sections for your Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Night. I had a large amount of help from Grumbles, who wrote none of the words, but was incredibly handy with technical and organizational issues. Thanks, Grumbles!

I’d also like to thank Charity Majors, who wrote the foreword for this book; my favorite line:

Stories train the LLM between your ears.

It’s Both

If you read my pithy saying as a ding on managers, you’re right. That was the original intent. At the time, I was frustrated with the managers who just managed. Just told me where we were. Assessed the current situation. And didn’t seem to care about the future. Leadership, the act of imagining a better future and figuring out how to get there, seemed much more relevant and helpful.

It’s both. There are times when you need to manage and an equal number of times when you need to lead. A great manager is who I need to be when the sky is starting to fall. This is a human who knows how to handle the disaster. They aren’t going to prevent it, but that’s work for later when everyone has calmed down.

And then there are times we require a great leader. Close your eyes and imagine a leader you admire. Tell me a story about them. I bet you have a story about an awe-inspiring accomplishment or perhaps a product they built. Or advice they gave you at just the right time.

These impressive leaders — they are just humans… like you. What they do differently is that they’ve built a set of habits that give them time, space, and tools to lead. This book is not about grand accomplishments; it’s about how to find that time, build that space, and refine the tools.