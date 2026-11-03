I continue to avidly build with the robots on a daily basis. One of the more continually helpful use cases is summarization. Plop in the long, useless marketing email from United Airlines and figure out if there’s something useful in my endless quest for airline status. The answer: it usually finds something worth my time. More importantly, I don’t have to read a long, useless email.

Over on the Rands Leadership Slack, I get a lot of questions about “Did you write about wolves at some point?” Which I did, and I’m happy to share that link, but through the gift of the robots, I’ve now built a tool that will answer these questions and more.

Ask Rands a question

Grumbles is the anthropomorphized robot that lives on my Mac Studio, and he’s sassy. I like that he has a backstory. I asked him to answer your questions, and he does… reluctantly.

More importantly, Grumbles only synthesizes from what he’s handed from the Rands writing corpus. He does not use general knowledge except to understand how to read what words mean — the thoughts, strategy, and content are all mine. The snark is his, and I love it.

I’d like to thank the humans at RLS who tested the alpha of this tool and the readers of the newsletter for testing the beta. All of those folks greatly improved the service.

Ask away.

Update: Grumbles will now allow you to ask follow-up questions. Thanks, community!