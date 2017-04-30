100 Days of WTF Just Happened Today?

At the 100 day mark of this presidency, here’s my situation:

My Twitter consumption has returned to normal levels. I no longer read every single tweet looking for the next 140 words that are going to piss me off.

My ACLU donation is now recurring.

I know a lot more about the Federal Budget because I read a lot more of the Washington Post.

I’m going to reprint this shirt with the proceeds going to the ACLU.

I’m still off Facebook.

The daily rage is gone. The disbelief is steady. The continued need to act is strong.

My constant companion in the past 100 days has been What the Fuck Just Happened Today? Don’t let the crass title fool you. The site is the best daily collection of the news out there. My favorite feature: the site is currently run by one guy. Matt Kiser is both reading the news and hand picking the stories you need to read. Each day has a title. Usually one word, sometimes more.

The bottom of this post has the complete list of titles from Matt’s site. Reading through those words will remind you of the sheer amount of WTF we’ve experienced in this last 100 days.

Matt’s running the site as his full-time job and today is the last day of his pledge drive. One guy and a website. Informing the electorate. I don’t know Matt, but I appreciate him every single day.