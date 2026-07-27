The Motivation

Why do I write? I write because I like the mental state created by writing. It calms and quiets me, but that is not why I write.

Why do I write? I write because I am curious and like to understand the world. Writing forces me to understand a thing, a person, a situation. I don’t think many humans do this, but I am addicted to it. But that is not why I write.

Why do I write? I write because I like helping. People are often the worst, but I have a desire to help. This internal contradiction is confusing. Humans who approach me looking for Rands, but find Lopp, are disappointed and confused because Rands helped them and Lopp apparently couldn’t care less? Introvert. But helping is not why I write.

Why do I write? I deeply believe it is important for humans to build stuff. I think this is a primary reason we are on the planet, and I think that the ways a human can build are as varied as the humans who do the building.

Failure to build is abhorrent to me. Much of the anger on the planet right now is from humans who aren’t building, believing they are owed a free lunch because they showed up, or they know better, or some other poorly informed worldview they acquired without effort, without curiosity… just because they exist in their particular circumstances.

Writing is how I build. That’s why I write.

You will never do 150% of a thing if you do not have a version of these motivations. 15% effort means you have not found your reasons yet.