I know my manager is flailing and/or drowning when:

- Too busy all the time
- S/he starts contradicting herself day to day.
- There is all talk and no action.
- She doesn’t have the time to check in and ask how to help; or she has too much time and keeps changing the story of what’s important.
- The asking is replaced with telling.
- They end the conversation with acknowledging open issues.
- I am afraid of bringing him news because I know he will not like it.
- They don’t follow-up on action items we identified (team, 1:1, or hallway meeting).
- They stop asking questions.
- Her messages and manner become inconsistent.
- They stop coming out of their office.
- Staff members start getting thrown under the bus.
- His calendar is full of weekly project meetings with no time blocked for 1:1s or other work.
- They have a new opinion after every meeting they attend.
- Every new thing becomes the highest priority.
- Communication becomes limited to terse tactical directives.
- He asks me questions that indicate he doesn’t know what I do.
- Becomes insecure and creates conspiracies.
- They don’t ask about what team members are trying to learn/get better at.
(Sourced via the fine humans on Twitter.)