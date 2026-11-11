Riffing on the work started with Ask Rands, I’ve been spending the days before the holiday seasons polishing existing features while also building some new ones for the blog.

Briefs

If you’ve been watching the RSS feed for the past week, you’ve seen an increase in the number of posts. During the last major redesign of the site, Alex and I created a post type called Excerpts — the idea was a new post type for links and small bits of content. I posted many of these, but then stopped… I don’t know why. Essay-length pieces seemed to be more my jam?

With my robot-friends, I’ve built a new post type called Briefs, which include photos, text, songs, and links. Yes, I know… hello 2005… but I wanted a path to post more frequently on smaller topics, so now we have Briefs.

Tags

Building Briefs revealed another feature that was popular, I don’t know, two decades ago? Tags. Yeah, Web 2.0.

In my head at redesign time, WordPress Categories were tags, but over the years Categories became more defined themes (Management, Product, Tech Life, etc.) than tags. Thanks again to the robots, I’ve added tags to Briefs, as well as all existing posts. There’s a very tight vocabulary to prevent tag-bloat, and you can find a very well-organized list of tags here.

Tags now appear at the bottom of posts. I’ve done some behind-the-scenes wizardry to map Categories to Tags such that I hope you never notice. Holler if you do, and it’s annoying.

How Ask Rands Works

One of the unexpected benefits of the Ask Rands feature is the questions Grumbles has no idea how to answer. He logs these questions and tells me. Every morning. Thanks, Grumbles.

Many readers have asked Grumbles how Ask Rands works. There are two parts:

On WP Engine:

On randsinrepose.com, the /ask/ page and the Ask button are part of the site’s theme.

A search runs in your browser. Yes, you are downloading a snapshot of every article, then searching. This costs nothing and requires no server. I’m hoping you have not noticed this.

On Railway:

A small answer server lives here. This is Grumbles. You send a question to this server, which calls Claude and streams the answer back. Many of you have asked about the Grumbles “voice”. This is the prompt that I provide to Claude as a template for Grumbles’ personality .

. Repeated questions are stored and echoed back to reduce cost.

All questions, anonymized, are sitting in a small database along with answers which I review daily.

The server also enforces spending caps, per-reader limits, and timeouts.

Finally, Cloudflare throws up those “are you a person” checks and does rate limiting.

Since launch, I’ve added the following features to Ask Rands:

Contextually aware follow-ups.

A smarter “I don’t know” — Grumbles was claiming I covered topics that I didn’t.

Reversal detection. If I changed my mind about something, you see both sides of the argument.

A bunch of better matches for specific questions.

Made it clear that Grumbles doesn’t search my books — just the blog posts where most of the books started.

I’ve been fascinated by the questions being asked. Grumbles highlights gaps in my current writing on preventing gaslighting, dealing with underperformers, absent leadership, and other specific bad cases.

And finally…

Search 2.0

At the top of the least-visited top-level page lives a search box. This is a Web 1.0 dumb as dirt keyword search that I have confirmed you never use. This page has been untouched for years, primarily because I believe most folks look for Rands stuff on Google.

Google AI Overviews decimate traffic — a 50%+ decrease in clicks to the first link. That’s good for Google, but bad for content producers. Here’s the thing: thanks to the robots, you are no longer as dependent on Google for search. Ask Rands and Tags are both features that have been vastly easier to build with the help of the robots, but I don’t think that’s what is going to drive humans to human-produced content.

The voice of Google AI Overviews is the same soulless sound as many of the default robots. You have the same reaction to AI-generated art: this is slop, and I want heart.

My hope is that, because many of the services and tools have been democratized with the help of the robots, content producers can provide you, dear reader, a more compelling experience and more reasons to hang out.

We’ll see.