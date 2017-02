Nokia will re-launch the 3310, perhaps the best-loved and most resilient phone in history.

I had one of these. I think I still do.

It’s still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself. The Amazon listing describes a range of features, including a clock, calculator, the ability to store up to ten reminders and four games: Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi.