The One About Destiny

With each episode of The Important Thing, I find a smart person on the planet and we talk about one thing… usually.
In the second episode, I am excited to be joined by my fellow Guardian John Siracusa to discuss the video game Destiny. Proudest moments, total time wasted, and the reality of the Hunter handicap – it’s all there.1
Enjoy it now or download for later. Here’s a handy feed or subscribe via Overcast or iTunes.
- There’s a Destiny Slack – this is different than the Leadership Slack. If you want an invite, drop me a note. ↩
